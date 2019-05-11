Atletico manager Diego Simeone explains real difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The debate between who is the best player in the world is one that is never ending. Everyone agrees that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are in a league of their own, but who is the best takes some debating.

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has simplified the debate a little in his own attempt, and makes a rather compelling argument as to the strengths of both players and what makes them unique.

Cristiano Ronaldo keeps goalscoring rivalry with Lionel Messi

“What I consider is that in a team with fewer solutions, Ronaldo is a better fit because he provides many solutions,” Simeone said, per Marca.”For a team which focuses on football, Messi is much better.”

We are talking about very fine margins of how a team plays. Cristiano can decide a game in a different way, he doesn’t need ten attacks. He scored two headers against us and we were out.”

“Both need a team but the differences are very small. Lionel, in an attacking team always plays better.”

“[Ronaldo] can win a game in two actions, he simplifies the situations. Messi is mesmerising because he plays elaborate football. Leo plays in a team that compliments all of his talent. He always ends up finding solutions.”

Interesting take from Simeone, who has faced both several times and knows exactly what the duo are capable of.