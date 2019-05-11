Shocking homophobic and racist comments made by Barcelona star surface on social media

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic didn’t shower himself in glory in 2012 when he made highly derogatory comments about homosexuals and black men in an interview.

Now, those comments have resurfaced and they do not paint a pretty picture.

UEFA and FIFA accredited football journalist Chris Williams tweeted out an excerpt from an Offside Magazine interview with Rakitic over 7 years ago which contains disturbing comments from the midfielder on homosexuals and black people.

“I respect gays but do not want them in the same dressing room. I would not exit a team because of that, for I respect gays just like I respect dwarves, fat people and black people, but if possible I'd rather not have gay people in my life” — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) May 10, 2019

Apart from speaking of just homosexuals and black people, Rakitic’s comments also appeared to clump people who are obese and growth-challenged into the same group – one that he would not be comfortable sharing a dressing room with.

One can only imagine how Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele, Malcom and the other black players at Barcelona who rub shoulders with him on a daily basis would react to these comments, given how personally directed and well-thought out they seem to be.

Rakitic was part of the Barcelona team that floundered at Anfield in a 4-0 defeat recently and crashed out of the Champions League.

He has pulled on the blue and red of the Blaugranas 265 times since joining from Sevilla in 2014. Rakitic is also a vital cog in the Croatian international setup, having been capped 104 times by his national team.

As a player held in such repute in world and club football, the comments which have been unearthed cast a heavy shadow over the player and his legacy.

Barcelona defeat will be remembered for long time – Busquets