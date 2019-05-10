Reports: Real Madrid worried that young Brazilian star will follow in the footsteps of Neymar

18-year old Brazilian winger Rodrygo Silva de Goes is currently a FC Santos player, but come this June, he will start wearing the iconic white shirt of Real Madrid as he hopes to make an impact in Spain starting next season.

The youngster was snapped up by Los Blancos for a whopping €40million as they continue looking to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo’s sale to Italian giants last summer. From what has been widely heard of him, the promising young lad is full of talent and skill, and is expected to make a big mark in 2019-20.

Real Madrid and manager Zinedine Zidane are trying to forget the horrors of their ongoing season, in which the Spanish outfit have failed to secure even a single trophy. A poor start in the La Liga meant that they were out of the title challenge by April 2019, and in March they were eliminated from both the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

The club’s only way out of this misery is to make quality signings this summer and hope that they start delivering well, with immediate effect. However, it seems that they do not have the required confidence in Rodrygo, who they fear could be the “next Neymar” as per Don Balon.

The Spanish news agency reports that the representatives of Real Madrid have already notified club President Florentino Perez of their fears. According to them, Rodrygo has just come of age and has taken up the opportunity to join an elite European club for the first time in his life. The word of parties and nightlife will also be revealed to him like never before, which they reckon as something to pay attention to.

Don Balon further reports that Perez, Zidane and the rest of Madrid’s management feels that if they fail to control him at this young age, they could risk turning him into someone like Neymar – in other words, a player with great abilities, but too irregular and problematic because of his excess wages and overly comfortable and unhealthy lifestyle.