Reports: Real Madrid to sign biggest sponsorship deal in football history

Spanish club Real Madrid are reportedly set to extend their kit-sponsorship deal with Germany-based sportswear giants Adidas, as per reports. Real Madrid will thus look to continue their ongoing partnership with the company through 2028 as part of a new agreement.

Goal reports that Real Madrid has reportedly signed a massive new €1.1billion (£946million/$1.2billion) sponsorship deal with Adidas. The new sum of money involved could easily make it the biggest-ever kit sponsorship deal in the history of football.

Real Madrid and Adidas have been working together since 1998, and it was Adidas that confirmed on Wednesday that a new deal was in place on Wednesday, as per Goal. The German company did not reveal financial details, however.

The new deal means that Real Madrid could pick up as much as €​152million (£130million/$170million) per year as far as merchandising is concerned. The revised deal hence proclaims a massive raise over the €​52million per season, that exists on the current deal between Adidas and the Spanish outfits.

To put things in perspective, Real Madrid will earn well ahead of rivals Barcelona as well. The Catalans currently earn around €​85million per year from American sportswear company Nike.

“This agreement will help us to achieve our mission to be the best sports company in the world. It also underpins Adidas’ leadership in the football category,” Adidas company chief executive Kasper Rorsted said in a statement as per Goal.

Adidas’ other sportswear partners in football include Italian leaders Juventus, Premier League’s Manchester United, and on.