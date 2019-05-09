Mauricio Pellegrino signs Leganes extension

With his first season in charge of the LaLiga club deemed a success, Leganes have handed head coach Mauricio Pellegrino a new contract.

Mauricio Pellegrino has agreed a new two-year contract with Leganes after leading the club to their highest LaLiga position.

Leganes are 12th in the table with two games of the season to go with former Independiente, Deportivo Alaves and Southampton boss Pellegrino impressing in his first campaign at the club.

Pellegrino has earned home league draws against Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid and on Wednesday signed fresh terms keeping him at Butarque through to the end of the 2020-21 season.

Leganes won their last LaLiga game 3-0 away to Champions League hopefuls Sevilla and they are mathematically safe from relegation, sitting only two points behind eighth-placed Real Sociedad.