Classy Real Madrid 2019/20 away kit leaked online ahead of release

It’s the end of the football season! And this means the new kits are right around the corner. While teams such as Liverpool and Chelsea have already started rolling out their uniforms for the next season, some are still waiting for the right moment. That, however, hasn’t stopped leaks with Real Madrid being the latest victim.

Footyheadlines.com revealed a pre-release look at the new Real Madrid away kit. Los Blancos will sport a navy blue and gold uniform on the road next season, moving away from the black one they wore this season.

The Galacticos’ latest away jersey is set to feature a ‘galaxy’ print as well, which will cover both the front and the back of the kit. The iconic Adidas stripes will run along the shoulder in black, while the Fly Emirates logo and the club badge will be in gold.

The shorts and socks are expected to be navy and gold as well, thereby completing the whole look.

Apart from the navy blue away kit, Real Madrid are also set to wear a white and gold home kit next season. The third kit, on the other hand, is reported to be mint green with black accents.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are expected to welcome several new stars in the summer. Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, and Luka Jovic are all reportedly close to signing for Los Blancos and could feature in their new away blues next season.