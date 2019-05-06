Diaz wants Madrid stay amid Jovic makeweight reports

Real Madrid forward Mariano Diaz was asked about his future after scoring twice in Sunday’s 3-2 LaLiga win over Villarreal.

Mariano Diaz is determined to stay at Real Madrid amid reports Eintracht Frankfurt want him included in any potential deal for Luka Jovic.

Eintracht sensation Jovic has been linked with a €60million move to Madrid following 26 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

With the 21-year-old forward set to leave the Bundesliga, Eintracht are reportedly eyeing Diaz as they look to plan for life without Jovic.

Diaz – who has only made 13 LaLiga appearances this season – scored twice in Madrid’s 3-2 victory at home to Villarreal on Sunday.

Asked about his future, the 25-year-old Dominican Republic international said: “I don’t have a crystal ball but I want to stay [at Madrid].

“I am very happy and let’s see what happens going forward.”

“I am very happy for having won at home and on top of that, scoring,” Diaz, who returned to Madrid from Lyon at the start of the season, added.

“We enjoyed it and the fans too, which is the important thing, even though the final score wasn’t great.

“They netted but we were good too and we had the ball. We’re very happy for the win and the fans received it well.”