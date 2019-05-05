Barcelona President explains why Lionel Messi shouldn’t win Ballon D’Or 2019

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are undoubtedly grateful to their main Lionel Messi for all that he has done for the club throughout his career, and Barca president Josep Mario Bartomeu holds his talisman in the highest of regards.

Messi recently scored his 600th goal for the club, against Liverpool in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-finals, via a glorious freekick. And just a few days earlier, he lifted his 33rd trophy with the club, as Barcelona defended their La Liga title from the last season.

Meanwhile, Josep Bartomeu was quizzed about how he plans to honour Lionel Messi, once the star plans to call it a day.

“He will have ten statues in front of the Camp Nou. Not one, but ten!” Bartomeu responded, as reported by AS.

“I wouldn’t even give him the Ballon D’Or. He’s beyond that now, in a category of his own. There are great players, but he’s in a different dimension,” he continued.

So apparently, the Barcelona President feels that it is not that Messi is not worthy of the Ballon D’Or. Instead it could said that the award doesn’t deserve Messi, if we were to interpret his words.

Meanwhile, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde chose to rest all of the main players including Messi, while naming the starting line-up against Celta Vigo in the La Liga on Saturday Without Messi and the rest, the drop in level was notable, as Barca lost 2-0.