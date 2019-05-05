Lionel Messi to have 10 statues at newly-renovated Camp Nou

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will honour Lionel Messi in the best possible way once he decides to call it a day from football, says Barcelona Club President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

There is no dearth to the number and kind of records that Messi has already made, in his favourite maroon-and-blue colours for the Catalan side. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is already the highest-scoring player in Barca’s history, with exactly 600 club goals in his name as of today.

He scored his 600th Barca goal via a glorious freekick against Liverpool last week, in the first-leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Barcelona won the game 3-0, and have almost assured their spot in the finals.

In other news, the Blaugranas are looking well-set for a Treble this season. They have already assured themselves of a top-of-the-table finish in the La Liga, and have also entered the Copa del Rey finals.

Meanwhile, Messi is in blazing form, having scored 48 goals apart from 22 assists as well in 2018-19. And quite understandably, Barca President Bartomeu holds him in extremely high regard.

It is already well-known that a few key renovation and expansion plans have been scheduled to happen at the Camp Nou, Barcelona’s home ground. As per the plans, a new roof will be added and the capacity will be raised to 105,000.

In a recent chat, Bartomeu was asked if a statue of Messi will join the one of Ladislao Kubala at the modernised stadium.

It is the reply that caught everyone’s attention. “There will be 10 of them! I wouldn’t even give him the Ballon d’Or. He’s beyond that now, in a category of his own. There are great players, but he’s in a different dimension,” Bartomeu said, while speaking to The Observer.