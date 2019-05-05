Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane backtracks on comments made about Manchester United star’s possible move to Spain

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has backed off on his comments on Manchester United star Paul Pogba, saying that his previous comments didn’t mean Madrid are going to sign him.

Zidane was talking during the pre-match conference for Villarreal’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu when he was quizzed about the former Juventus midfielder. Though the manager praised Pogba, he was quick to add that his earlier comments on Pogba had nothing to do with the rumours doing the rounds.

“I said Pogba was a good player; I could say the same about other players,” he said.

“I know him, nothing else. Pogba is very good, but he plays for Manchester United. At the end of the season we will see which players come here and who leaves. But I did not say ‘we are going to bring Pogba.'”

Pogba is one of the two Premier League stars along with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard who are high on the list of Real Madrid transfer targets. And it wouldn’t be a big surprise if the duo end up in Madrid after the transfer window.