Valverde: Dembele’s injury looks like a muscle tear

Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde believes Ousmane Dembele tore a hamstring muscle during the LaLiga champions’ 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

The 21-year was substituted just six minutes into the clash, with the club later confirming he had suffered a hamstring problem that would be assessed on Sunday.

Valverde revealed the likely extent of the injury, which looks set to rule Dembele out of Barca’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Liverpool.

“With Dembele, it looks like a tear,” he said. “We had already noticed during the play that something was not right.

“We were worried quickly because it seems like a muscular tear.

[BREAKING NEWS] O.Dembélé has a hamstring injury in his right leg. He’ll undergo tests tomorrow to determine the exact extent of the injury. pic.twitter.com/q3Ze4JijJE — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 4, 2019

“It is certainly not muscle fatigue because the other day he played very little [in Barca’s Champions League win over Liverpool on Wednesday].

“These things happen and as a coach I do not have an explanation.”

Barca travel to Anfield on Tuesday with a 3-0 first-leg advantage to protect.