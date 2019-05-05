Florentin Pogba admits brother Paul has had tough year

Florentin Pogba did not rule out a move to Real Madrid for his brother Paul, admitting the Manchester United man has had a tough year.

Paul Pogba has had a tough year according to his brother Florentin, who said that “things are going to happen” regarding the Manchester United midfielder’s future amid reports he could join Real Madrid.

While United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced the France international will remain at Old Trafford next season, Florentin Pogba was far less certain about his younger sibling’s fate.

The Atlanta United defender was asked about his previous comments, in which he said his brother would only leave United for rivals City, Barcelona or Real Madrid, and whether that was still the case.

“I don’t know what’ll happen,” he told AS. “We’ll see.

“Things are going to happen. Summer’s coming. We’ll see if he stays, if he goes.”

A run of four defeats and a draw in their last seven Premier League matches has tarnished United’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, and Florentin Pogba indicated he felt that missing out on Europe’s top competition could have a bearing on his brother’s future.

“At the moment [all I want] is for my brother to be happy,” he said. “To be playing like he knows how to and that’s it.”

Asked whether the World Cup winner had endured a difficult year at Old Trafford, he added: “Yes, but in my opinion he’s done a good job and we can see Manchester are going to have it tough to qualify for the Champions League.

“We’ll see how it turns out.”