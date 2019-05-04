Barcelona vice President confirms the future of first team star

Barcelona lifted their eighth league title in eleven years on April 27, overcoming a resilient Levante side. However, despite their title-winning exploits, the Blaugrana are reportedly working on multiple deals in order to bring in a younger core. Several stars have been tipped to leave but one might just end up staying.

Ivan Rakitic has been linked with a move away from Barcelona in the past few months, with several clubs supposedly chasing the Croatian midfielder. However, Barcelona vice President Jordi Mestre has now reiterated that the former Sevilla man remains crucial to the Camp Nou outfit.

“Rakitic has a contract [at Barcelona], we renewed it last year,” Mestre said to Sky in an interview (via Marca).

“He’s a great player, a very important one in the squad and he’s a sensational person. We’re in love with Rakitic.”

Rakitic has been linked with a move to Italy in the past with both Inter Milan and Juventus said to be in his hunt. Moreover, Barcelona have already completed a big-money deal to sign Frenkie de Jong from Ajax, with the Dutch star expected to be a key figure for the club going ahead.

Meanwhile, the 2018/19 La Liga winners continue to be linked with several other players. Among them is Dutch youngster Ludovit Reis. The FC Groningen starlet has been approached by Barcelona and is expected to complete a move soon. He’ll go straight to the reserve side with a view towards a first-team spot in the future.