Lionel Messi pens heartfelt message for former teammate & Barcelona legend Xavi

Lionel Messi has sent out an emotional message to former teammate and Barcelona legend Xavi, who announced yesterday that he will be hanging his boots after the end of the current season.

Xavi, currently playing for Al-Sadd SC in Qatar, revealed that he will move towards coaching after the end of the current season. After the Spaniard’s announcement, Messi was quick to post a message congratulating Xavi for an incredible career and thanking him for his help during the duo’s time at Barcelona.

Messi wrote on Instagram: “It was a pleasure to share a dressing room with you, Xavi. We experienced a lot of moments together over many years, The truth is I’ve missed you since the day you decided to leave due to how you helped me on and off the pitch.

“You know that I wish you the best in the next stage of your life that begins now. I’m sure you will continue to be successful in everything you do in the football world. A strong hug!”