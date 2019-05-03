Real Madrid line up Ajax’s Champions League star as alternate if Paul Pogba bid fails – Reports

Real Madrid are in dire need of a midfielder in the summer and it looks like Zinedine Zidane’s side has their fingers in many pies with Manchester United star Paul Pogba at the top of their list.

Pogba has been rumoured with a move away from the Premier League club in recent times and Real are one of the few suitors for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

However, Real are not taking any risks and have lined up AFC Ajax youngster Donny van de Beek as Plan B if the Pogba move fails to materialise — this is according to Spanish daily Marca.

Van de Beek has been one of the standout stars for Ajax this season and scored the winning goal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg against Tottenham Hotspur at the New White Hart Lane.

Marca are reporting that the Ajax star’s “goalscoring exploits are catching the eye of Real Madrid” and that “LosBlancos are keeping tabs on him as an alternative option to reinforce the midfield.”

Where did it go wrong for Tottenham against Ajax in Champions League?

With Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain also interested in signing the player, Van de Beek could cost Real Madrid around €60 million.