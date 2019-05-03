Date for Real Madrid’s announcement of signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea revealed!

Belgian superstar Eden Hazard’s move from Chelsea FC to Real Madrid CF looks like a foregone conclusion after Marca have even set a date on which the La Liga giants are slated to announce his arrival!

According to the Spanish daily, Real Madrid will announce the signing of the Premier League ace on May 12 given his current club Chelsea do not reach the final of the UEFA Europa League.

Chelsea are scheduled to play their final Premier League game of the season — against Leicester City — on May 12.

“Usually, Los Merengues wait until the official close of their own domestic campaign before announcing signings, and this could well leave the Hazard announcement until after May 19,” Marca wrote.

They are also reporting a transfer fee of €140 million for the Belgium attacker.

Though both Chelsea and Hazard himself have been tight-lipped about the possible move, it looks as if Chelsea’s No.10 is on course to become Zinedine Zidane’s first summer signing in a few weeks’ time!