Reports: Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas may be forced to retire from football after heart attack scare

The world of football received a huge shock on Wednesday, as the news of Spanish legend Iker Casillas’ heart attack spread like wildfire.

The former World Champion and Real Madrid legend suffered the attack during a training session with FC Porto yesterday. He was hospitalized immediately and underwent successful surgery.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Casillas’ heart attack was probably caused by genetic issues, as it is rare for people aged less than 40 to suffer from his same problem – a myocardial infarction, with obstruction of the right coronary artery – as per his medical reports from the hospital.

The news agency further claims that it was the rapid response by FC Porto’s medical safety systems that kept Casillas alive and had it happened at home or in the absence of prompt medical care, the chances of survival would have been dashed.

Casillas has already sent a reassuring message to his fans, promising them that he will be back at his best. But the truth is that he has already been ruled out of playing for the remainder of the season.

The report goes on to make an even more saddening prediction; that Casillas, who will soon turn 38, could be forced to retire due to the ordeal. The chances of another heart attack is also prevalent if he continues to ply his trade at the highest level of the game – an unnecessary risk to take for the celebrated player.