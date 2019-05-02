Reports: Lionel Messi leads assists stats in Europe by huge margin; Cristiano Ronaldo not even on the list

Lionel Messi ran the show yet again as he scored twice to ensure a 3-0 home win for Barcelona against Liverpool; but it’s his through ball statistic that truly befuddles.

According to a compilation of through balls played in Europe’s top leagues done by Twitter statistician United Arena, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi is so far ahead of the curve that he has almost one and a half times the number of through balls to his name than compared to second placed Hakim Ziyech of Ajax.

Messi, who scored a poacher’s effort and following that up with a spectacular freekick against Liverpool in Barcelona’s 3-0 victory in the first leg Champions League semifinals, leads the way with a mind-numbing 183 through balls to his name – in just 46 games.

That’s an average of almost 4 through balls a game to likely create goal scoring opportunities, considering that the Argentinian wizard plays in the attacking third for the most part.

The second placed player on the list is Ajax’s Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech, who’s also having a stellar season as the Dutch club are on the hunt for a treble.

Ziyech, 26, has 20 goals and 21 assists to his name in 45 games this season. And those assist numbers are afforded perspective when you weigh them against the number of through balls that he has successfully completed – 124.

Tellingly, there is no place in the top 27 through ball makers in Europe as compiled on the graph for Juventus sensation Cristiano Ronaldo.