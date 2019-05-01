Reports: Zinedine Zidane’s true feelings about returning to take the Real Madrid job

Zinedine Zidane took the Real Madrid hot seat again not even a full season after he vacated it, but reportedly regrets doing so.

Zinedine Zidane’s return to Real Madrid has not gone as expected, with the club not managing to win any of their four away matches under the French coach since.

As a result, Sport reports that the 3 time Champions League winning manager regrets his decision to inherit Madrid’s mess mid-season, instead of holding out until the summer.

Zidane has walked into a team bereft of confidence and a split dressing room after all possibility of silverware was extinguished when they were battered into submission by Ajax in the Champions League.

Players like Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Marcelo have all been angling for moves away from the club while those that are content to stay aren’t performing to their best either.

In this climate, Real Madrid approach a pivotal transfer window, having targetted the likes of Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, Christien Eriksen and Sadio Mane, to usher in a new era and fresh blood at the club.

Moreoever, there are also rumours that club president Floretino Perez and Zinedine Zidane do not see eye to eye on certain transfers – this despite the Frenchman being given assurances that he will have full control of incomings and outgoings in the squad.

Troubled times beckon for the Spanish giants.