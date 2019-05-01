When LOTR’s Aragorn got into an actual fight with rowdy Real Madrid fans

Viggo Mortensen, the actor who played Aragorn in the Lord of the Rings movie series, was forced into a situation when he had to defend himself from the attack of Real Madrid ultras, he revealed.

Speaking on Vorterix radio, the 60-year-old narrated an incident from 13 years ago in 2006, when he was shooting for a film, Capitán Alatriste, in Spain.

He had been decked out in the red and blue colours of the team he supports, San Lorenzo, but was reportedly mistaken for a Barcelona fan by the Real Madrid ultras, reports Mundo Deportivo.

They then came at him swearing and ended up attacking him, he said. To defend himself against the angry group – in true Aragorn fashion – Mortensen confessed to breaking one of them over a Real Madrid fan’s head before running off.

He then made his way to the director Agustín Díaz Yanes’ house where the wine stains on his shirt were mistaken for blood – a confusion the actor was only too happy to clear up.

Aragorn with or without Andúril, seems to be a dangerous proposition.