Barcelona star reveals his regret at not being able to play for Real Madrid

Barcelona star Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed his regret at not being able to get his head in the game quick enough. The Ghana international believes that had he done so, he could’ve played more consistently for big clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester United, and even rivals Real Madrid.

Boateng did end up playing for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, such as AC Milan, Tottenham, and Barcelona. However, he shared his regret of not being able to go even further in an interview with DAZN (via Sport).

“I left it to late to understand that your head is fundamental,” Boateng said.

“I regret that. It would have been good if someone, a family member or an agent, had advised me when I was 18.

“If I had made better decisions, I’m sure I would be a started at Barça or I would have played the last 10 years at Real Madrid or Manchester United.”

The Ghanian star is spending the season on loan at FC Barcelona, after the Blaugrana picked him up from Sassuolo in January 2019. However, he has appeared only thrice across all competitions and is expected to be sent back to Italy in July. Nevertheless, Boateng finds himself a part of a team which might end up winning a treble.