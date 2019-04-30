Reports: Real Madrid superstar wanted the club to sell Cristiano Ronaldo last summer

As per some sensational reports, it has been understood that Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos may have been responsible for Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the biggest contributors ever, in Real Madrid’s history of recent successes. The Portuguese star was a part of the squad that won the Champions League four times in the past five seasons – in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

However, the star made the surprising decision to leave Los Blancos in 2018 June, much to the shock and disappointment of fans all over the world. Eventually, he completed his move to Italian giants Juventus – the same team against who he scored via a memorable bicycle kick, in the Champions League last season.

It is Diario Gol that reports that Sergio Ramos felt how the five-time Ballon D’Or winner was “surplus to their requirements” as Real Madrid had already been in winning ways even before he arrived from Manchester United nine seasons earlier.

Despite reaching unconquerable heights in European competitions, Real Madrid could still not benefit much from Ronaldo’s presence in the La Liga, as they won the league only twice during his time.

As it turned out, however, Cristiano’s departure did not sit well with the club, as evident feom their hugely disappointing 2018-19 season. Not only did they get eliminated from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, but they also fell off the title race in the La Liga.

Two managers – Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were sacked, before Zinedine Zidane who left the club at the end of last season, was reappointed as manager once again. Zidane is currently trying his best to perform a complete squad overhaul ahead of next season, to fill the void in the team left by Ronaldo’s departure.