Reports: Senior Real Madrid players put all the blame on president Florentino Perez for club’s below par season

Real Madrid’s season went from bad to worse as they fell to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga to fall nine points behind second-placed Atletico. And with no silverware to bring home, the senior players at Madrid have identified the primary reason behind their decline.

Los Blancos, with three league matches left, are 18 points behind recently crowned league champions Barcelona and another nine behind cross-town rivals Atletico. Their Champions League defence was cut short by a young Ajax side and they have had three different managers calling the shots in the space of 10 months.

And while the players and managers have taken some of the blame, the senior figures at Real Madrid, namely, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo and Luka Modric have put the blame on president Florentino Perez, according to reports in Diario Gol. They believe that Perez failed to hold on to Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane, which ultimately resulted in the club’s downfall.

The trio thinks that if Perez had a better idea of the squad, this season would have turned out differently.