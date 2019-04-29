Zinedine Zidane takes swipe at Real Madrid superstar, says not sure if he’s focussed on the club

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Real Madrid as Los Blancos succumbed to yet another defeat, this time against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

And while the team’s performance as collectively poor, manager Zinedine Zidane wasn’t really happy with one of his superstars. Gareth Bale, reportedly, didn’t take the team bus to Madrid’s training ground but took a private car to the airport with club’s permission.

Bale has been linked with a move away from Madrid and it seems the scene will become clearer sooner than expected. In the aftermath of the defeat, Zidane expressed his displeasure and took a dig at the Welshman. When quizzed whether he thinks Bale is fully focussed on Madrid, he said, “I don’t know. You would have to ask him.”

The Frenchman didn’t stop there and went on to slam the team’s performance, however, he did take some of the blame as well.

“We did nothing from the first minute to the last,” he said.

“Sometimes you can’t score, but you have chances. We didn’t play at all. We have to be very angry, I am. Because we left a bad image today and I am responsible, not just the players. We have to apologise for what we did today.

“It would be better for the season to end as soon as possible. We have three games left and we have to play them. We cannot finish like that, giving that image.

“In the end nothing I had planned today came off, what I thought of the team or the strategy. We have to respect the game of football, respect this club and we have to finish these three games because we are going to have to play better than today.

“What we saw today is unacceptable.”