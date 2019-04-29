Zinedine Zidane reveals whether Real Madrid superstar will stay at the club for next season

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane’s future at the club has been under the cloud amidst speculations that he might leave for greener pastures in the upcoming transfer window. With rumours gathering pace with every passing day, Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has had his say on the matter.

Varane joined Real Madrid from Lens in 2011 and has since gone on to win everything there is, including the Champions League and the World Cup with France as well. Naturally, the defender now wants bigger challenges as he enters another phase of his career.

However, manager Zidane has laid all these rumours to rest by revealing that the Frenchman will stay at the club. This should come as a relief for Madrid fans who risked losing one of their most important players after a horrible season.

“The positive point of this season finale is that Varane will stay,” Zidane said during his post-match conference after Los Blancos’ 1-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano.