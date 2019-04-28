Busquets: It’s hard to see anyone matching Barcelona

Barcelona made it eight LaLiga titles in 11 seasons on Saturday, something Sergio Busquets believes is unlikely to be seen again.

Sergio Busquets believes it will be hard for any team to match Barcelona’s feat of winning eight LaLiga titles in 11 seasons.

Ernesto Valverde’s side secured the top-flight crown on Saturday as Lionel Messi’s goal sealed a 1-0 win against Levante at Camp Nou to give them an unassailable lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

Barca have won four of the past five LaLiga titles and eight since 2008-09, taking them to 26 in total – just seven behind Real Madrid.

The dominant Madrid side of the 1960s claimed eight league titles in nine years, but Busquets believes Barca’s modern-day achievement is unlikely to be surpassed.

“It’ll be difficult for anyone to win eight out of 11 league titles again,” said the midfielder, a key component of each of those triumphs.

“LaLiga has the best teams, who fight for all the European trophies, so it’s very difficult to win. What we’ve achieved is historic.

“Barcelona is a great club but what we’ve achieved is even greater. It’s true that having the best player in the world makes it easier, but the credit belongs to everyone.”

Barca now turn their attention to the Champions League semi-finals, with Liverpool visiting Camp Nou on Wednesday, and Busquets is pleased they now have only the Copa del Rey final to distract them domestically.

“Closing out a league or any title is tough, and it was tough [on Saturday],” said the 30-year-old. “But it was time to finish off the league and focus on the Champions League. If we hadn’t done that, this week would’ve been even tougher.”