Reports: Florentino Perez finally identifies worthy recipient of Cristiano Ronaldo’s number 7 jersey at Real Madrid

Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus, the club have struggled to replace the goals he scored for them, week in week out. Though they haven’t found a good enough replacement for him, the club seem to have identified someone who can take the legacy of Madrid’s number 7 jersey forward.

After Ronaldo’s departure, Los Blancos handed the number 7 jersey to Mariano Diaz, a former academy product who joined them after a spell in Lyon. The forward, however, has failed to hit the ground running.

In 11 La Liga appearances this season, Diaz has scored just the one goal and is nowhere near fulfilling the expectations the board had of him. Therefore, club president Florentino Perez has decided to hand over the number 7 jersey to a worthier player.

According to reports in Diario Gol, Perez has decided to pass on the jersey to Brazilian youngster Vinicius Junior. Though Zidane is not a big fan of the forward, he has been one of the few positive aspects of an otherwise disappointing season for Madrid.