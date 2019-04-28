WATCH: Barcelona fans take to the streets in rowdy celebration after La Liga victory!

While Barcelona’s 26th La Liga was secured in a more restrained manner, last night’s celebrations at the Las Ramblas- the traditional for locals to revel in the club’s triumphs- was quite unhinged.

As the Blaugrana faithfully sang and danced, firecrackers went off, flares were lit and flags were waved in an immense outpouring of celebratory zeal. The now ubiquitous ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ rang through the air as Catalan voices made themselves hoarse.

Groups of young men could be seen scaling the avenue’s lampposts, holding aloft cut-outs of the La Liga trophy or just engaging in some mildly risky merry-making.

The club’s focus will, however, shift to the Champions League now. With a mouth-watering two-legged tie against Liverpool on the anvil, Messi and Co. will be gung ho about a sixth European Cup. Having failed to reach the semis since last winning it in 2015, the Catalans will look to atone for their previous failures. The prospect of lifting the trophy in Madrid will be further encouragement for a hungry bunch of Barca players.

The club is in for a remarkable treble with the domestic cup competition, Copa del Rey also in their sights. Valencia awaits. One only wonders the scale of celebrations if the club were to go on to win the other two as well.