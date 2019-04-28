WATCH: Lionel Messi scores the goal against Levante that wins Barcelona the La Liga title

Barcelona needed super Lionel Messi to come off the bench and clinch the winner as they hung on to see out a 1-0 victory over Levante at the Nou Camp.

It was a victory that confirmed the Catalan side as La Liga champions after just 35 games played in the season, and how fitting that it was Lionel Messi’s goal that led to it.

The Argentinian wizard initially started the game on the bench, but came on in place of Coutinho in the second half with hopes of affecting the game deadlocked at 0-0 up till then.

And affect it he did, superbly controlling an Arturo Vidal header with his right foot – taking two swiping Levante defenders out of the equation in the process – and slotted home with his patented left in the 62nd minute.

It would turn out to be the only goal of the game, and left Messi with 34 strikes from just 32 La Liga games.

Barcelona would then be left hanging on as Levante pressed for an equalizer and even came close at the end when they struck the post. But the home side wouldn’t be denied as they went on to clinch the league title – Messi’s 10th – to spark off wild celebrations in the footballing city.