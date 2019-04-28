WATCH: Lionel Messi celebrates his 10th La Liga title win with his adorable kids!

Barcelona sealed their 26th La Liga last night with a narrow win over Levante. It came courtesy a snap finish from Lionel Messi who was later seen soaking in the triumph by celebrating with his kids.

The Catalans required a win to seal the League and although Levante had kept them at bay for just over an hour, the peerless Argentine was at hand to provide the necessary intervention. Starting on the bench, Messi stalked the field as the Blaugrana huffed and puffed in a bid to prise apart Levante’s defence.

The slightly unpopular Coutinho tried his darndest to break through the barn door, but the closest he came was the cross-bar. Valverde introduced the totemic Argentine at half-time and within 20 minutes, he had supplied the clinical touch. The ball bobbed in and around the Levante penalty box, before falling to Messi’s feet. He cut inside one defender, before wafting the ball past the Levante keeper, all in one fluid motion.

His goal was enough to seal an eighth League title in eleven years. As Nou Camp bounced in joy, Messi was seen embracing his kids in a rather touching moment.

Rakitic, who was passing by at that moment, couldn’t help but smile in endearment.