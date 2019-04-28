Messi and Busquets benched for Barcelona against Levante

With a trip to Liverpool just four days away, Barcelona appear eager to rest Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets against Levante.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets have been named on the bench for Barcelona’s LaLiga clash with Levante on Saturday.

Ernesto Valverde’s side will win the title if they claim a victory at Camp Nou, as it would give them a nine-point lead and a superior head-to-head record over Atletico Madrid with three games to go.

However, Valverde appears to be thinking ahead to Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool, with Messi and Busquets only among the substitutes.

It is otherwise a strong Barca side, with Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez all involved from the start.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Nelson Semedo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Arthur and Arturo Vidal complete their line-up.