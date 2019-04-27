Benzema out of Real Madrid’s trip to Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid’s past eight goals have all been scored by Karim Benzema but someone else will have to step up for Zinedine Zidane on Sunday.

Karim Benzema will miss Real Madrid’s LaLiga trip to Rayo Vallecano due to a hamstring injury.

The often-maligned French centre-forward has been in superb form for Madrid since Zinedine Zidane’s return as head coach, scoring all of Los Blancos’ past eight goals.

Benzema completed 90 minutes in Thursday’s 0-0 draw at Getafe – the first time in six matches he failed to find the net – but missed training on Saturday and Madrid confirmed the 31-year-old had suffered a setback.

“Following the tests carried out on our player Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his left biceps femoris,” a club statement read.

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Although Madrid did not place a timeframe on Benzema’s recovery, Zidane told a pre-match news conference that his main striker would be sidelined this weekend.

“We know Karim will not be there, but we will put out a team to try and win the game,” he said.

“I won’t say how we will play, or the system. We have many options.”

Madrid lie third in LaLiga, six points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid with four games remaining.