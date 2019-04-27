Reports: Zinedine Zidane of the opinion Real Madrid star faked injury to sit out; wants him sold in the transfer window

Thibaut Courtois has endured a horror show since moving to Real Madrid in the summer window. And if rumours are to be believed, Zinedine Zidane wants him sold.

According to Don Balon, the Madrid boss suspects the goalkeeper of feigning injury so as to skip some ‘unimportant’ games. The Frenchman questions Courtois’ commitment to the club and given his recent poor form, this transgression could prove to be ominous for the Belgium international.

Zidane is known to prefer Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican’s intensity, drive and overall humility appeal to the Frenchman. Further, Navas was crucial to the club’s success during Zidane’s previous spell at the club, and the Madrid boss would be keen to persist with the player over the coming season.

Navas, who starred in Costa Rica’s unexpected run to the quarterfinals five years ago in Brazil, is likely to remain between the sticks in spite of Courtois’ imposing presence. Fringe players such as Ukranian Andriy Lunin and even the boss’ son, Luca Zidane could squeeze their way into the scheme of things should the Belgian shotstopper leave at the end of the season.

Courtois’ €60 million transfer from Chelsea hasn’t panned out as the club had hoped for. A string of poor performances saw him dropped to the bench and if this recent allegation were to be true, one may expect the Belgian to be part of the summer overhaul at the club.