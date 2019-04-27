Reports: Real Madrid demand upwards of €100 million from Manchester United for World Cup star

According to the latest reports, Spanish giants Real Madrid has made it clear that they want a sum of at least €100million, if they are to part ways with Raphael Varane.

The French center back has been rumoured to shift to either Juventus or Manchester United as per Calciomercato, though it is the latter who has a slight upper hand in a deal with Madrid at the moment.

However, ESPN reports that Los Blancos would prefer keeping the defender for themselves, which is the reason for this hefty price tag of at least €100million (£86million).

Varane has been an integral part of the Real Madrid setup since 2011, forming a part of each of the squads that won the UEFA Champions League titles in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The Frenchman also won the World Cup in Russia last year.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are in dire need of a massive squad overhaul, with boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer planning to rope in fresh talent across the field, with there being particular emphasis on defence.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a number of targets to fill the problematic center back position and a sum of 100 million euros may prove to be too expensive to shell out for just one player.