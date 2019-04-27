Reports: Paul Pogba’s unreasonable demands to Zinedine Zidane that may throw off Real Madrid move

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is apparently looking for a switch to Real Madrid this summer, as we all know from reports by various sources.

Pogba’s current employers are far from their best form right now, and may even finish outside the top-four in the Premier League. That, in turn will put a full-stop on their hopes to qualify for the Champions League 2019-20 – which is reportedly what makes the star keen to move to Spain.

However, it is now being feared that Paul Pogba the superstar (and not Paul Pogba the footballer)’s attitude towards his potential suitors might actually act as a hindrance to his transfer. According to Diario Gol, the Frenchman has made a few “unreasonable” demands to Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, for the latter to fulfill if the star makes the Santiago Bernabeu his new home.

The news agency reports that Pogba wants to be the highest-paid player at Real Madrid – with his expected salary to be as high as €19million a season.

In addition, Pogba has also reportedly demanded the No.6 shirt (the same he wore at Juventus and Manchester United) – which is currently being used by Spaniard Nacho.

If the World champion joins Real Madrid this summer, Nacho may have to part ways with his shirt number, as chances are that it could be offered to Pogba to lure him in, as per Diario Gol.

The third (and probably the most outrageous) wish of Pogba, is to exclude him from travelling in the Team Bus. The Frenchman’s “aversion” to the team bus was once criticised by his former manager at Manchester United, Jose Mourinho. Apparently, Pogba once excused himself from United’s team bus after a Premuer League game against Burnley, to travel in his own Rolls-Royce.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Zidane could agree to the No.6 shirt request, and may be a bit flexible in terms of wages, but it would be great if Pogba can cut back in that attitude if he wants in at Real Madrid.