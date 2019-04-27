Reports: Three star signings Real Madrid have identified to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo

After struggling this season, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has decided that the signings of Hazard, Eriksen and Rodrygo would be needed to fill Cristiano Ronaldo’s void.

The management at Real Madrid is aware of the acute drop in performance levels and are even ready to perform a complete squad overhaul, if that is what it takes to make a return back to their days of glory.

A key area of that development involves replacing Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact and his goals on the squad.

And as per the latest reports, it appears that Los Blancos have already identified three super-priority signings that they will have to make this summer in order to do that.

Diario Gol reports that Florentino Perez is ready to arrange the signings of Eden Hazard from Chelsea and Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur, apart from having already reached an agreement to sign Brazilian youngster Rodrygo, towards that end.

Rodrygo’s signing was arranged for a price of €45million, while the club is yet to make their final moves for both Hazard and Eriksen.

The news agency adds that while Zidane is convinced about the quality of the Chelsea and Tottenham stars, he does not share a similar feeling on Rodrygo. The former World Champion is of the opinion that Eintracht Frankfurt’s Bosnian striker Luka Jovic would be a more suitable goalscorer, according to Diario Gol.

But Florentino Perez is convinced that this trio will be able to step up and fill the void left by the Portuguese star.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Rodrygo to Real Madrid is confirmed and hence a 5/5, while we are not equally sure about Hazard’s arrival though it seems impending. Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen’s sale can be a lot tougher, given how important he is for the Spurs, and also given how their chief Daniel Levy is probably the toughest man alive, to conduct a transfer business with.