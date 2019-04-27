Reports: Lionel Messi almost left Barcelona in 2014 to join a team with zero Champions League titles

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi may be playing at a Manchester City now, had the late Tito Vilanova not interceded in 2014 to change his mind.

Vilanova talked Lionel Messi out of leaving Barcelona in 2014, just six days before he succumbed to cancer, according to his former assistant manager Jordi Roura.

Roura was speaking on a Spanish radio programme, SinConcesiones.

Apparently, links with Manchester City that had acquired former Barcelona men Ferran Soriano and Txiki Begiristain was playing on Messi’s mind as he seriously contemplated plying his trade in the Premier League.

“It was a stage in which Tito was at a delicate moment and it is true that at that time Leo was not clear about staying [at Barcelona],” said Roura.

“They met and although I was not there, I know they spent several hours talking. I saw something that I had not clearly seen before, I do not know what they said, but Leo decided to stay here [at Barcelona] and we hope it will be for many years.”

Lionel Messi then decided against joining Manchester City, a club without even one Champions League title to their name – though they look more likely than ever to re-address that equation under Pep Guardiola now.

Barcelona would go on and win 3 more La Liga titles, 4 Copa del Rey trophies and a Champions League title since.

(Quotes R/T: 90min)