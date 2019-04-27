Reports: Serie A giants all set to move for disgruntled Barcelona attacker in the summer

Italian giants AC Milan are apparently interested in signing Malcom from Barcelona in the summer, as per the latest word going around the rumour mill.

It is a well-known fact that the Barcelona winger is unhappy with his minutes under the Spanish giants – as boss Ernesto Valverde has used him only sparingly thus far in the ongoing season.

Malcom arrived at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2018-19, from French club Bordeaux for a fee of €40million. His transfer had created a lot of waves in Europe, as it was understood that he would be an AS Roma player until the final few hours on transfer-deadline day – when Barcelona made a sudden swoop and made him their signing.

But the Brazilian youngster has managed just 19 appearances across competitions for the Catalans this season, which is the reason why he is dissatisfied.

It is Pietro Balzano Prota of Radio Rossoneri, who reported that Serie A club AC Milan is looking to sign the 22-year old in the summer. According to him, Milan considers him to be highly important, and they may even request a loan move if Barcelona are not ready for a transfer sale as such.

News from 🇧🇷#Everton: tutto come prima perchè l'agente è stato operato settimana scorsa, resta accordo di massima con entourage ma #Gremio chiede tanti soldi.#Malcom: Scontento. L'ag. spinge per portarlo al #Milan. Ha Ingaggio importante. Il #Milan valuta (idea prestito?) pic.twitter.com/xpydLFIPKt — Pietro Balzano Prota (@PBPcalcio) April 26, 2019

Despite the less number of appearances this season, Malcom has still managed to make a positive impact, based on his performance in Barca colours. He has accounted for four goals and three assists in the season till date.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Barca boss Ernesto Valverde has mentioned how Malcom was a “club signing” and not actually a purchase initiated by himself – as evident from the few starts the player was handed in 2018-19. That indicates that Malcom may be offloaded after all, but Barcelona will be interested in a sale only if they can reclaim at least €40million, the sum they spent for him last summer.