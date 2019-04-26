Reports: Florentino Perez has accepted an offer for Welsh superstar Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale’s often fractious time at Real Madrid is set to come to an end. The club is rumoured to have agreed on a deal with an undisclosed Chinese Premier League club over a summer transfer. If true, this would mark a further fall from grace for a player once earmarked as Ronaldo’s heir.



According to Diario Gol, the unsettled winger will ply his trade in the money rich Chinese league although further details haven’t emerged. While the Welshman was angling for a move to one of Europe’s top leagues, it comes as a bit of a surprise that China is now being touted as his next port of call.

The Madrid player has a mammoth £113 million release clause written into his contract much to the chagrin of his many suitors. Reports had previously emerged that Bale’s steep wages (£15 million per annum) and the high asking price was proving to be a deterrent to many a club. The Merengues have been looking to usher him out of the club for some time now, seeking instead to recapitalise the money earned from his sale on another high-profile name, preferably Neymar.

The Welshman has enjoyed a hugely successful spell at the club, winning four Champions League medals to go with the solitary La Liga and Copa del Rey titles since his move from Tottenham in 2013. In fact, it was in that Copa del Rey final itself when Bale announced himself to the Los Blancos faithful by scoring a splendid, typically lung-bursting winner against Barcelona.

Fox Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2.5/5; We are holding back the expletives. Just about, however. If true, one can only mourn the loss of a player once so thrillingly explosive. While Madrid brought a lot of success to the Welshman, it perhaps robbed him off his true potential. The ability to blitz past defenders as if they were feathery cushions meant to be ruffled was not fleshed out to its fullest. Although, I hazard that this is rather a grave lie meant to tickle the grapevine.