Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane and the club’s board are reportedly in disagreement over Isco’s long term future at the club.

The midfielder has endured a mixed season at the club under three different managers. While Julien Loptegui regarded him highly, the same cannot be said for his replacement Santiago Solari. During his short reign, the Spanish midfielder was exiled to the bench, struggling to get the required minutes.

The Spanish international, flustered by his continued absence from the first team, was readying himself for offers from other clubs. Zidane’s return, however, led him to believe that his future at the Bernabeu was secure, at least till his contract expired in 2022.

Real Madrid at a crossroads with Isco.

According to the AS, the midfielder’s belief was not misplaced. The daily reports that Zidane is preparing himself for a fight with the club board to keep the midfielder in Madrid.

The powers-that-be at the club are, however, keen to cash in on him. With his value plummeting over the course of the season, the head honchos at the club do not want to waste much time keeping hold of Isco. Moreover, they argue, Eden Hazard’s imminent arrival at the club will only reduce his chances of making it to the first team. Zidane seems unlikely to budge and is determined to hold onto his long-time favourite, Isco.