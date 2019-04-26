Reports: Real Madrid have turned down a mega €180million offer for star attacker

The ongoing 2018-19 season has not been great for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio, but as per the latest reports, the player will continue to feature in the club’s plans next season as well.

In fact, Goal reports that Real Madrid have even turned down a huge €180million (£155million / $200million) bid for the Spanish star, according to his agent Horacio Gaggioli.

Earlier, it was reported that Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League leaders Liverpool are both interested in Asensio, but his representative insisted that neither the player nor the La Liga club are keen on a transfer.

“Over the last year there have been offers as high as €150m and €180m, but Madrid did not want to listen to them. There is always interest in Marco [Asensio] from other big clubs, seeing if he wanted to leave, which is normal for the player he is,” Gaggioli said while speaking to ESPN.

He further added: “But he always says that he is very happy with Madrid, he is only interested in being a success there. He is still a young kid, improving all the time, and the club is very happy with him too.”

Asensio has started in only 20 out of the 42 matches played by Los Blancos so far this season – but then this season had been disappointing for not just the Spaniard alone, as we all know.

Real Madrid are already out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, apart from falling off the title race for the La Liga as well. Their managers Julen Lupetegui and Santiago Solari were sacked, before the reappointment of Zidane at the helm.

“This year it has been difficult for everyone at Madrid, it has not been a good year for anyone at the club,” Gaggioli said. “These things can happen in football – the whole team dropped their level, not just Marco.”

However, recent times have been better for the Spaniard, who started in five out of the six games played under Zidane till date.

“He is just thinking now about next season, and winning things again with Real Madrid,” Gaggioli concluded.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Zidane has always been a fan of Marco Asensio. He was constantly used in the three previous seasins when the Frenchman was in charge at the Bernabeu. He is definitely not for sale – at least as per the above signs.