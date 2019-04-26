Reports: Real Madrid confident of making two Galactico signings from the Premier League this summer

Real Madrid is confident of landing both Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively, reports reveal.

Sky Sports reports that Real Madrid are confident of landing both Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba from Chelsea and Manchester United respectively, as the club looks to orchestrate a squad overhaul in the summer.

The report states that Chelsea are open to the departure of Eden Hazard as long as Real Madrid meet its £100m valuation of the player, especially since he is out of contract at the end of next season.

In the case of Paul Pogba, the French midfielder is understood to be keen on the move after Real Madrid boss also expressed his desire to work with the player.

PSG is also rumoured to be interested in the player.

Publicly Manchester United have maintained that Paul Pogba is not for sale, but privately, there seems to be an understanding that he can leave for the right price.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Generally in these situations, Real Madrid get the players that they want. Especially since both Hazard and Pogba have publicly flirted with the possibility of playing for Los Merengues. Both these deals should go through in the summer.