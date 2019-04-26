La Liga |

Reports: Lionel Messi prevents Barcelona from moving for Premier League star in the summer

According to the latest reports, Barcelona star Lionel Messi is not keen on his club pursuing Premier League side Chelsea’s young superstar Callum Hudson-Odoi

Hudson-Odoi is currently suffering from a ruptured Achilles, and it was only on Thursday that he underwent a successful surgery to facilitate his recovery.

Meanwhile, Don Balon had reported that Barcelona had been tracking the young England international ahead of the summer transfer window. Hudson-Odoi’s 2018-19 season has been a huge breakthrough, and the Catalan giants are just one of the many clubs interested in the 18-year old.

The latest reports, as mentioned by CaughtOffside.com, claims that it is the youngster’s injury that forced Messi to move on from him.

But despite so, Hudson-Odoi may still have other major suitors such as Liverpool, Bayern Munich and AC Milan, as observed by Don Balon.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Barcelona’s management (and Lionel Messi) are more interested in bolstering the midfield and defence units of the squad, ahead of the next season.

