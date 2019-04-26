Reports: Sidelined Barcelona star tells club he wants to stay despite strong interest from Premier League and Serie A

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is not manager Ernesto Valverde’s first choice in the pecking order, and chances are that he will be sold in the summer to fund new arrivals into the club.

But despite his current status at the club that involves more time on the benches than on the pitch, Umtiti is seemingly willing to see out his contract with the Catalans, as reported by L’Equipe.

A centre back by profession, Umtiti has not played much in the ongoing 2018-19 season due to recurring injuries and the unprecedented rise of teammate Clement Lenglet. Valverde currently prefers Lenglet more than the Frenchman, even when the latter is fit enough to play.

Many top European teams had also gotten a sniff of the situation, and had expressed interest in the star should Barcelona decide to offload him.

But Sport claims that Umtiti is not ready to leave, as per L’Equipe‘s latest report from Thursday. The reports added that various teams in the Serie A and the Premier League are keen on signing the World Champion.

However, Umtiti has apparently told his representatives that he doesn’t want to listen to any offers, until his current term with the Blaugranas ends in 2023.

Sport also says that Le Parisien, another French news agency reports that Umtiti believes that a move away from Barcelona would be a step down in his career.

The star is currently valued at around €80million, and his release clause stands at a whopping €500million.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Barca boss Valverde is moving on from Umtiti – as evident from Lenglet’s increased nunber of first XI chances and the club’s interest in Ajax’ Matthijs de Ligt. Umtiti would be sold at the earliest, and the money could be used to fund the much-awaited de Ligt transfer.