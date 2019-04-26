Brahim Diaz’s display in Thursday’s goalless draw at Getafe impressed Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane lauded Brahim Diaz’s performance against Getafe, highlighting his “fearless” approach.

Zidane’s Madrid were held to a goalless LaLiga draw by Champions League-chasing Getafe on Thursday.

Madrid were left without a win in three LaLiga away matches but Diaz was a shining light at Coliseum Alfonso Perez, where the 19-year-old attacker – who left Manchester City in January – impressed.

“I am happy with his progress, he had a great game,” Zidane said. “He likes to play and I love fearless players, he is two footed and quick.

“He had a good game but had to come off due to cramp. He played well and I am happy, I love how he plays.

“Let’s see what happens next year. The key thing is what happened today.”

Diaz – who signed a six-and-a-half-year contract in a move reportedly worth an initial €17million – has been limited to just two LaLiga starts since leaving the Premier League champions.

In total, the Spaniard has made seven appearances in all competitions for Madrid.