Former Real Madrid striker reveals how Jose Mourinho ‘killed’ Cristiano Ronaldo

In a candid interview, former Real Madrid striker Emmanuel Adebayor revealed how Jose Mourinho, former Real Madrid manager treated everyone at the club, including superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Adebayor claimed that Jose Mourinho “killed” Ronaldo with his fury, even when the Portuguese star scored a hattrick to help Los Blancos win.

“At Real, we were winning 3-0 at half-time. [Mourinho] came into the dressing room and went mental,” he recalled, while chatting with the Daily Mail.

“He kicked the fridge, kicked the television, threw water. He killed everyone. I remember he once killed Ronaldo after he scored a hat-trick.”

“He said, ‘Everyone says you are the best in the world and you are playing badly. Show me you are the best’. Cristiano took it. Ronaldo could score a hat-trick but talk about the one he missed,” he added.

The former Arsenal and Tottenham striker also revealed details on Ronaldo’s colossal work rate, based on what he saw while the both of them were teammates at the Bernabeu.

“He trained with us at Real Madrid as though he was training with his kids,” he said.

“Passes with his back, controls with his neck. He once kept the ball for five seconds with one touch! How is that even possible?”

“In the gym, wow. Sergio Ramos and I were the strongest. But then came Ronaldo. ‘You think that’s hard?’ he’d say. We’d do five reps and he’d do 30.”

Adebayor spent just one season at Madrid, on loan from Manchester City in 2011. He scored eight goals in his 22 appearances for the Merengues.

He currently plays for Turkish side Basaksehir, in the Turkish Super League.