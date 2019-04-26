Real Madrid fans protest club president Florentino Perez; demand that he stand down

Real Madrid fans have turned their ire towards club president Florentino Perez after enduring a season that will end trophyless for Los Merengues.

Banners were unfurled in the stands during Real Madrid’s goalless draw against Getafe for the second time in two away matches, calling for the resignation of club president Florentino Perez, reports AS.

The banner read ‘Florentino vete ya”, which translates into ‘Florentino, go now’ and was held up by a section of the fans in the travelling support.

The fans had unfirled a banner that had read ‘Florentino culpable’ in Real Madrid’s previous away match against Leganes – a match the Spanish giants also ended up drawing.

It is clear that dissatisfaction is brewing within the Real Madrid ranks after a disastrous season has seen them run through two different managers, before Zinedine Zidane returned to take over once again.

However, the Frenchman is touted to be backed with a mega €500 million transfer kitty in the summer, as he attempts to overhaul an ageing squad and, more importantly, fill the shoes of the departed Cristiano Ronaldo.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and Luka Jovic are strongly touted to join the Spanish giants in the transfer window.