Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez troll Barcelona teammate after he posts picture with his girlfriend

Little did Carles Alena expect two of his senior teammates to troll him on a social media post professing his love to girlfriend, Ingrid Gaixas. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, however, had other plans and did precisely that.

Marca has documented the Carles Alena’s Instagram activity, highlighting the bubbling romance between the young couple. Meanwhile, Alena’s teammates didn’t let the youngster enjoy his social media moment and instead filled the comments section on his picture. Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were involved in the light-hearted prank, as was Sergi Roberto.

The Barcelona youngster has done quite well this season. The La Masia graduate continues a long tradition of the Catalan club bringing through academy talent into the first team.

Alena repaid the club management for placing their faith in him by scoring against Alaves in La Liga on April 24. Following a frustrating first half, the midfielder was at hand to score their first goal, setting them on course for yet another league win.

The Catalan giants are one win away from securing their eighth title in the last eleven years. Although Atletico Madrid’s tense 3-2 win against Valencia delayed title celebrations at the Nou Camp, a home win over Levante will be enough to secure their 26th domestic title.

The club is also in contention for the UEFA Champions League with a semi-final skirmish against Liverpool to follow after their weekend clash in the league.