Barcelona midfielder puts Real Madrid in their place: “We have been infinitely superior!”

Barcelona have been remarkably successful this season – as they have been, in the last season as well. Not only have they booked a berth in the finals of the Copa del Rey, but they are also well set to win the La Liga once again this time.

In fact, the Spanish giants remain the only European side that holds a possibility to win a treble this season – by virtue of their semifinal entry in the Champions League. Their golden run has been inspired by Lionel Messi himself – who is on top form at the moment.

Meanwhile, Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena made an interesting statement on their La Liga title challenge and the solid run in the Champions League so far.

He remarked that Barcelona had been “infinitely superior” in the past couple of seasons, while winning the La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

“Last year we won the Liga and the Copa, and it didn’t seem to have any value. Whenever we win the league, it seems to have little value. We’ve been infinitely superior, and we have to win and enjoy it [the league],” Alena said, while speaking to El Partidadazo de COPE:

Up next, Barcelona will soon face English Premier League leaders Liverpool FC, in the Champions League semi-finals. They have made certain of the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey this season as well, and boss Ernesto Valverde will be keen to add European glory to his collection as well.