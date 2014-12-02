Further lay-off for Vermaelen

Vermaelen has yet to make his competitive debut for the Catalan side since arriving from Arsenal in the summer on a five-year deal for ??15m.

A brief statement on Barcelona’s official website read: “Thomas Vermaelen successfully underwent surgery on Wednesday on the semitendinosus muscle in his right hamstring.

“The recovery period is estimated at approximately four months.”

Vermaelen picked up the problem while playing for Belgium at the World Cup but has struggled with a series of injuries in recent years and made just 21 appearances for Arsenal last season.